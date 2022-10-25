It has been six years since Trent Alexander-Arnold made his Liverpool debut, and in that time he has notched 61 assists on the way to completing the trophy set.

The boyhood Red made his Liverpool debut at the age of 18, in the League Cup victory over Tottenham back in October 2016.

Since then, Alexander-Arnold has made 241 appearances – and counting – for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and lifted the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has redefined the role of a modern full-back and his 61 assists against 33 different clubs is a testament to the quality he has on the ball, also supported by his 15 goals.

But this quiz is all about the right-back’s assists over the years. A total of 33 clubs have been at his mercy and your job is to name them all, we’ve given you a few hints to help.

You have 6 minutes…

*Statistics from LFCHistory.net

