Two Liverpool players have been included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, but can you name the 17 who have been named in England World Cup or Euros squads since 2000?

A World Cup at this time of year all feels a bit strange, doesn’t it?

Nonetheless, it’s now just a matter of days until Qatar 2022 kicks off, with Liverpool’s season grinding to a halt this weekend.

The Reds will have a number of players involved in the tournament, including two with England, but how good is your knowledge of Liverpool players who have been involved in major tournaments with the Three Lions?

Here, we’re asking you to name the 17 players that have been named in England squads for World Cup or European Championship tournaments since the year 2000.

Each player on this list was a Liverpool player at the time they were called up, and please note that, despite being named in the initial squads that we’ve accounted for here, some may have eventually pulled out due to injury.

To help you out, we’ve provided the year(s) of the tournaments that the players were involved in.

4 minutes to name all 17 – GO!

