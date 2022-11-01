Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Napoli will bring up Jurgen Klopp‘s 400th match in charge, but can you name the 70 teams the Reds have faced with the German at the helm?

Three-hundred-and-ninety-nine, not out.

On Tuesday, Klopp will become only the fourth Liverpool boss to reach 400 matches as manager, following Tom Watson, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley. He has won 248 games to date.

It’s been some journey for Klopp and the Reds. The German has brought the glory days back to the red side of Merseyside, and having signed a contract until the summer of 2026, there’s every chance he’ll be making more history in the coming years.

Can you recall all 70 of the teams Liverpool have come up against during his time at the club?

Some of them are obvious, with Klopp facing many a battle against a host of England’s other big clubs since his arrival in 2015, but some of the European outfits he came up against in the early days of his reign are less obvious!

To help, we’ve given you the amount of times Klopp’s side have come against each, as well as the country where the teams are based.

10 minutes, 70 teams – GO!

