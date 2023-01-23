★ PREMIUM
QUIZ – Can you find the Liverpool imposter?

A Champions League-winning squad, but someone is out of place. The list of top 10 goalscorers in club history, but they’re not supposed to be there. Can you spot the Liverpool imposter?

Imposter: a person who pretends to be someone else in order to deceive others.

Well, deception is the name of the name with this quiz.

We’re going to give you a Liverpool event, moment or statistic but someone or something on the list isn’t meant to be there. We want you to try and identify that imposter, the one who does NOT fit the statement.

Good luck!

You have 10 imposters to find!

