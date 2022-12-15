Since the start of the Premier League era, Liverpool have had 15 assistant managers serve under eight different managers – think you can name them all?

The man in the top job will always attract the most attention, but that does not diminish the work undertaken by those who help support behind the scenes.

Jurgen Klopp, for example, is a huge advocator of the people he has around him, having readily hailed the significance of his assistant managers.

“As manager many will see me as ‘the face’ of this club and I can understand that, but [my assistant’s] influence on our success and story together should not – and should never be – undervalued,” Klopp said earlier this year.

The German’s current right-hand men are assistant managers No. 14 and No. 15 in the Premier League era for Liverpool, with No. 13 having also been appointed by Klopp.

The first 12, meanwhile, were all appointed by one of Graeme Souness, Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers – but how many do you remember?

Time to put you to the test. Good luck!

15 names in 6 minutes, GO…

