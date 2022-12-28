★ PREMIUM
The Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk reacts after the final whistle during the international friendly match at the Amsterdam ArenA
Quiz – Name Liverpool’s 10 Dutch players so far

Cody Gakpo will become the 11th Dutchman to play for Liverpool when he completes his move from PSV Eindhoven. Can you remember the 10 so far?

At Anfield, Gakpo will have some familiar faces in his Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, plus Dutch coaches Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg.

In total, 10 Dutch players have played for the Reds. How’s your memory?

You’ve got 2 minutes – can you get all 10?

