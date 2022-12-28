Quiz – Name Liverpool’s 10 Dutch players so far

Cody Gakpo will become the 11th Dutchman to play for Liverpool when he completes his move from PSV Eindhoven. Can you remember the 10 so far?
At Anfield, Gakpo will have some familiar faces in his Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, plus Dutch coaches Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg.
In total, 10 Dutch players have played for the Reds. How’s your memory?
You’ve got 2 minutes – can you get all 10?
Want more quizzes? Try these!
- Name the 65 Liverpool players used under Brendan Rodgers
- Name the 15 players with the most consecutive Liverpool appearances
- Liverpool’s last 15 assistant managers since 1992?
- Can you name the 33 players used by Roy Hodgson at Liverpool?
- Try our Liverpool last name quizzes – starting with the letter ‘A’!
- Guess which of these 30 LFC players have scored a direct PL free-kick
Fan Comments