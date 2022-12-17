Roy Hodgson at Liverpool. It’s a period of time many of us have looked to banish from our memories but it will always remain in the recesses of our minds.

Liverpool is unrecognisable from the club that hired Hodgson in 2010, competing for top honours as opposed to not being ‘too big’ for a relegation battle.

It was no surprise that he lasted only six months and 31 games at the helm, using 33 different players during a time that many wish they could forget.

Hodgson did little to inspire supporters and broke all the wrong records, leading to his dismissal in January 2011 – when he was replaced by a man who knew what it took to win silverware.

Here, we want to see if you can name the 33 Reds Hodgson used throughout his short tenure – and you only have six minutes on the clock.

33 players for you to name…

*Stats from transfermarkt.co.uk

