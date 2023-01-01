Since the January transfer window was brought in in 2003, Liverpool have made 23 first-team signings. Can you name the 15 most expensive?

Before the decision to restrict signings to transfer windows from the 2002/03 campaign, clubs across England were free to conduct business at any time.

But over the past 20 years, there have been two defined points in a season for transfers to be made, with the mid-season window spanning throughout January.

In that time, there have been a number of players brought through the Shankly Gates during the winter window, with Cody Gakpo becoming the latest after a deal was struck at the end of 2022.

That group has included the return of Robbie Fowler and Jurgen Klopp‘s first-ever signing as manager, along with high-profile academy arrivals such as Jordon Ibe, Stefan Bajcetic and Kaide Gordon.

Gakpo is the 23rd player brought in as an immediate first-team addition – and will become the 28th January signing to feature for the senior side when he makes his debut.

The Dutchman also features among the 15 most expensive signings Liverpool have made in the January transfer window.

Can you remember the rest?

NB. Javier Mascherano does not count as he was initially signed from West Ham as a mid-season loanee.

You have 4 minutes to name them all – let us know how you get on!

