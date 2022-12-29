QUIZ – Name the 17 Liverpool players to score an away goal in 2022

Liverpool played 30 games away from Anfield in 2022 and had 17 different goalscorers across those games, think you can name them all?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side wrapped up their travels for 2022 with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds were on the road for 30 games this calendar year, including finals at neutral venues, and scored 57 goals in that time.

A total of 17 players were responsible for that tally and with a new name added to the list on Monday, we thought we’d test your memory!

We’ve given you the number of away goals each player has scored, good luck.

17 Reds to name in 4 minutes…GO

