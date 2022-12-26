QUIZ – 30 Liverpool players to score a Premier League goal on Boxing Day

Liverpool have played 24 Premier League games on Boxing Day, with 30 different players finding the back of the net. Can you name them all?

Since the current English top flight began in 1992, Boxing Day has been a successful day for Liverpool, with 15 wins and only four defeats on December 26.

The Reds have scored 49 goals in that time, with 30 different goalscorers; of those, 10 have found the back of the net two or more times.

One player has struck five Premier League goals on Boxing Day, with two hitting four and two hitting three, while five have netted twice on the day after Christmas.

There have been memorable wins, including two 5-0s and two 4-0s, with the club currently on a run of five successive victories in Boxing Day fixtures.

But how well can you remember Liverpool’s goalscoring success on this date so far?

Here, we’re asking you to name all 30 players to score since 1992.

You’ve got 7 minutes – can you get all 30?

