QUIZ – How many of Liverpool’s Anfield goalscorers in 2022 can you name?

An Anfield goal is the dream of any academy talent or new signing and Liverpool’s home was treated to 65 goals throughout 2022, with 18 players responsible.

The year 2022 closed out with two own goals against Leicester at Anfield, a bizarre way to finish after some incredible strikes from Jurgen Klopp‘s men in the games that came before.

The Anfield faithful were treated to 65 goals from 18 different players across all competitions last year, and there’s no doubt we’d all have an opinion on which one took the crown.

There were debut goals, milestone strikes and everything in between at Anfield but your job here is to name every Red to score a home goal in 2022.

There’s 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock…

