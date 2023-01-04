QUIZ – Can you name the 42 Liverpool players to feature in 2022?

Jurgen Klopp gave minutes to 42 different Liverpool players throughout 2022, think you can correctly name them all?

The Reds’ 2022 was one of two polarising halves, the first a thrilling chase for silverware that saw two domestic cups added to the collection and the second, a topsy-turvy search for form.

In total, three pieces of silverware were lifted by Jordan Henderson in a year that had plenty of highs.

Klopp handed out debuts to ten different players throughout the calendar year and in total saw 42 players take to the field, and we want to see if you can name them all!

You have 7 minutes…

Finished that? Try these!