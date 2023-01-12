QUIZ – Name every Liverpool FC manager since 1892

Liverpool have been blessed with countless legendary managers to sit in the dugout and lead the club from 1892 to the present day. But can you name all 21 to be in the hot seat?

Since the club’s inception, 21 different managers – 20 permanent – have led Liverpool and shared in a total of 50 honours.

It hasn’t all been silverware and celebrations for every manager as there has been a fair share of hardships too, but legacies have certainly been forged and will forever stand the test of time.

The position of manager of Liverpool Football Club is a prestigious one and we want to see if you can name all 21 to have taken on the role, whether permanent or as a caretaker (*).

Can you name all 21 in 5 minutes?

*One caretaker manager listed

