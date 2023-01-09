Liverpool are no strangers to giving youth a chance, especially under Jurgen Klopp, but can you recall the 20 youngest players to make their debut since 2010?

Of that 20, Klopp is responsible for 15, with four young players given their chance in 2022 alone.

It’s proof of the adage that if you’re good enough, you’re old enough and the Reds are not afraid to put it into action.

This is a test of your memory but we’ve given you a few hints to help you out, including their age on debut, the opposition and competition, in addition to the year it took place.

All that’s left to do is correctly name the 20 players, good luck!

20 names in 5 minutes…

