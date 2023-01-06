QUIZ – Name Liverpool’s last 15 FA Cup 3rd Round opponents

Liverpool’s FA Cup defence starts against Wolves as the oldest national football competition in the world enters its 152nd year.

For the first time since 2006, the Reds lifted the FA Cup back in May after a love-hate relationship with the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

Prior to the 2021/22 season, Liverpool had progressed to the quarter-finals or beyond just two times since the trophy was last hoisted in the air by the Reds.

With the third round now ahead of us, we wanted to see if you could correctly name Liverpool’s last 15 opponents at this stage of the competition.

Liverpool have successfully progressed beyond this round in 12 of the last 15 campaigns.

5 minutes on the clock!

Finished that? Try these!