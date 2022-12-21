Wednesday marks three years since Liverpool were crowned winners of the 2019 Club World Cup final, but can you name the 23 players that were in the squad that day?

After winning the 2019 Champions League, the Reds had the honour of competing at the Club World Cup in Qatar later that year.

After beating Mexican outfit Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-finals, they then faced Brazilian side Flamengo, who they’d go on to beat 1-0 after extra-time. But who were the 23 Liverpool players in the matchday squad that day?

The starting XI should be fairly straightforward, but some of the substitutes might catch you out!

Let us know how you get on…

23 players, 3 minutes – GO!