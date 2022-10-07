It is now seven years since Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager, but can you remember all 38 players to feature in his first campaign at Anfield?

Klopp was appointed manager of the Reds on October 8, 2015, and is now the sixth longest-serving boss in the club’s entire 130-year history.

He is the first to reach the seven-year milestone since Bob Paisley, and is primed to leapfrog the Scot, along with George Patterson, into fourth in the all-time list after signing a new long-term contract.

It is exactly what fans hoped for when the German arrived at Anfield, but his first season with Liverpool was far removed from the success that came afterwards.

The Reds finished eighth in the Premier League, and though they reached the finals in both the Europa League and the League Cup, they were unable to lift either trophy.

In total, 38 different players appeared during Klopp’s maiden season at Liverpool, with 22 of those featuring at least 10 times.

You have 4 minutes to remember them all – can you do it?

