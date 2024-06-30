We can no longer refer to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in present tense, and with no further signings to be made under his guidance, we want to test your knowledge of his transfer history.

Klopp is no longer manager of Liverpool FC, not something we expected when we rang in the new year for 2024 – but it is the reality nevertheless.

The German spent nine seasons at Anfield and during that time oversaw 44 signings, from free transfers to loans and club-record fees.

There were a number of additions that were not up to scratch, but they were far outweighed by the success stories – of which there were many!

That there can be a debate over who his most important signing was is indicative of the talent the club acquired while Klopp was at the helm, talent we can still enjoy despite his exit.

And now we want to see if you can correctly name all 44 signings made under Klopp – and we’re including those who never went on to make an appearance. If you get stuck, think academy…

44 names in 10 minutes!

* Information via LFCHistory.net

Finished that? Try some of these!