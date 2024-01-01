January isn’t typically Liverpool’s preferred month to do business, but there have been some gems picked up midway through the campaign down the years.

The Reds made four midfield signings over the summer as part of a huge overhaul in the middle of the park, with fans hoping more additions will be made as this season’s January window opens for business.

The last two winters have seen Jurgen Klopp bring in an exciting attacking player, with both having made huge impacts since arriving at Anfield.

We have seen 26 players arrive at the club in January since the introduction of the mid-season window back in 2002/03, with a number of them having gone on to make big names for themselves in red.

Here, we want to know how many of those players you can remember, and we’re giving you six minutes on the clock to try and get them all!

You have 6 minutes to name all 26 January window signings!

