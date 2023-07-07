QUIZ – Name Liverpool’s 6 Premier League No. 8s before Szoboszlai

Liverpool have a new No. 8 after the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, but can you remember the other Reds who wore the famous shirt number in the Premier League?

After five years in the hands of another player, the No. 8 has changed allegiances once more at Anfield after Szoboszlai arrived in a £60 million deal.

The Hungarian follows in the footsteps of one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, living out a dream that many wished they could.

In total, Liverpool have had six players don the No. 8 shirt in the Premier League, with Szoboszlai to follow in their footsteps.

With designated numbers only widely introduced in the English top flight in the 1993/94 season, this list is limited to those who have worn the number permanently in the years since.

We have given you a long list of players and we want to see if you can identify the correct answers under the pressure of the clock.

You have 3 minutes and 6 attempts!

