Players come from far and wide to grace the hallowed Anfield turf and pull on the famous Liverpool red.
Children all over the globe grow up dreaming of playing for Liverpool and for a lucky few, that dream comes true.
For each of the players we want you to name, they are the only person from their country of birth to have played for the Reds.
Some of these are quite difficult but we’ve given you some clues to help along the way – you’ll definitely learn something new today!
Good luck!
10 minutes… Go!
* Information via LFCHistory.net
Finished that? Try these!
- Name every player in a 2022/23 Liverpool matchday squad!
- Can you recall Liverpool’s summer transfers under Klopp… Ins & outs?
- Beat the clock and name every Liverpool goalscorer in 2022/23
- Name every club Ian Rush scored record 346 Liverpool goals against!
- Name Liverpool’s 10 World Cup winners!
- Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers
Fan Comments