Jurgen Klopp used 33 different players from his squad in 2022/23, but he named a total of 39 in his matchday squads. Can you remember them all?

The Reds competed across four different competitions once again, but the season will be categorised as a failure having failed to lift a major trophy our finish inside the top four.

It ensures this summer is as important as ever to get right if the Reds are to move themselves back up the table and into contention for silverware.

Before then, though, we want to see if you can correctly name the 39 players Klopp named across his 52 matchday squads – we will include the Community Shield for this one.

With the season having felt longer than the 10 months it was played over, some matches may have slipped your mind – Liverpool’s form certainly did not help in that regard!

We’ve given you a couple of hints to help you out, but do not forget that a number of academy players did get their chance…

Good luck!

7 minutes to name 39 Reds!

Finished that? Try these!