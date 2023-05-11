A total of 11 different Liverpool players have found the back of the net before the clock has struck one minute since 1991, think you can correctly name them all?

As for a way to start a game, scoring inside the first minute is certainly one way to go about your business.

And only once since 1991 have Liverpool scored inside the first minute and ended the game with a defeat.

In the last 32 years, the Reds have opened the scoring under a minute into the game on 12 occasions across all competitions, with 11 Reds responsible.

The most recent was back in 2020, ring any bells?

We’ve given you the second each player took to score and the year it took place to help you out. Good luck!

11 different Reds in 6 minutes!

* Stats from LFCHistory.net

