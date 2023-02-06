Since Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager in 2015, a total of 64 permanent managers have been named across the Premier League. Think you can name them all?

It will come as a surprise to few that Watford (eight) and Everton (seven) have been quick to pull the trigger on managers since Klopp arrived in October 2015.

They are not the only current or former Premier League clubs to make a handful of managerial appointments in the last eight years, though.

Since the Reds announced Klopp’s arrival on October 8 2015, 64 permanent managers have been appointed in the Premier League – and the names are what we are looking for here.

To help you out, we’ve given you the date and year for when each manager got their first, or next job, after Klopp’s arrival and each club they have been appointed at since.

Remember, this list is only for permanent managers, caretakers are not included.

Good luck!

14 minutes on the clock…

