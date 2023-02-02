QUIZ – Name Liverpool’s top 3 Premier League scorers for every season

Liverpool supporters have been privileged to see cracking goals hit the net in the Premier League era, but think you can name each season’s top three goalscorers?

For the last few seasons, we’ve seen one name dominate the top of the goalscoring charts for the Reds, but it’s a trend we’ve seen time and time again.

So while the name at the top of each league season may be more obvious, we want to see if you can name the top three goalscorers for every complete Premier League season to date.

In some seasons, there are four names listed thanks to players scoring the same amount of goals.

There are 35 different players to name and you have 10 minutes to do it – you’ll have time to spare, surely!

