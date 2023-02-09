QUIZ – Name every Liverpool knockout starting XI on the road to No. 6

Liverpool have made it to three Champions League finals under Jurgen Klopp but here, we’re looking at the lone success. We want to see if you can name every knockout XI in 2018/19.

The Reds finished second in their group in 2018/19, behind Paris Saint-Germain after winning three and losing three of their six group games.

The knockout stages then required Liverpool to overcome Bayern Munich, Porto and Barcelona before they set up an all-English Champions League final against Tottenham.

We know what went down in Madrid (let’s talk about six, baby).

Klopp named 17 different players in his starting lineup across the seven fixtures on the road to lifting Ol’ Big Ears. How quick can you name them all?

You have 4 minutes…

