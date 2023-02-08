QUIZ – Name all 49 clubs Liverpool have faced in the Premier League

Liverpool are one of six Premier League ever-presents and since 1992 they have faced off against 49 different clubs, think you can name them all?
Since the First Division was rebranded as the Premier League in 1992, Liverpool have featured in each of the 31 campaigns.
It’s been far from straightforward for the club in that time, with eight different managers having sat in the hot seat.
Over the last 31 years they have faced off against 49 difference clubs in the top flight and we want to see if you can remember them all.
We’ve given you the number of seasons they’ve played in the Premier League as a little hint. Good luck!
49 clubs in 10 minutes…
Finished that? Try these!
- Name Liverpool’s top 3 Premier League scorers for every season
- Name all 65 Premier League managers appointed since Jurgen Klopp
- Liverpool’s last 15 assistant managers since 1992?
- Try and name every Liverpool FC manager since 1892!
- Try our Liverpool last name quizzes – starting with the letter ‘A’!
- How many of Liverpool’s Anfield goalscorers in 2022 can you name?
Fan Comments