There were only 14 different goalscorers for Liverpool throughout their 52-game campaign – your job is to name them all before the timer runs out.

The Reds had six fewer contributors to the scoresheet this season compared to last, with only one scoring 20 or more goals as opposed to three in 2021/22.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have needed to rely on the prowess of one particular player, you may be able to guess who, to help them navigate their tumultuous season.

His goals have proven instrumental in salvaging something from the campaign, but who else contributed to the scoresheet and who were the other two Reds to hit double figures?

We have taken every competition into account across the 2022/23 season, including the Community Shield even if it is a glorified pre-season friendly…

You have 14 players to name and three minutes to do so, we’ve given you the number of goals each Red scored and that ought to prove a helpful hint!

Good luck!

3 minutes on the clock – your time starts now!

Finished that? Try these!