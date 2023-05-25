A total of 12 Reds found the net at Anfield throughout 2022/23, and we want to see if you can name them all before time runs out!

Jurgen Klopp‘s side played 25 games at Anfield this season in all competitions, winning 16 of those matches and losing twice – against Real Madrid and Leeds.

Despite those defeats, Anfield has proved vital for the Reds in what has been a turbulent season, having been responsible for 44 of Liverpool’s 66 league points after 37 games.

As for the scoreboard, the Reds scored 56 times on home soil in 2022/23 with 12 different players responsible for that tally – plus a few handy own goals from the opposition along the way.

With Anfield having hosted its final game of the season, what better time to test your memory of the goals scored on home soil?

You have three minutes on the clock to name all 12 Liverpool players. Good luck!

See how much time you can leave on the clock!

