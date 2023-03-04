As one of Liverpool’s most unselfish players, it’s only right we quiz you on the clubs Roberto Firmino has an assist against across his eight seasons at Anfield.

On Friday, news broke that the Brazilian would not be extending his contract beyond this season, closing up yet another incredible chapter in the club’s history.

Firmino has proven a key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s machine, a player that may have been underappreciated outside of Anfield but never in the inner sanctum.

The No. 9 has given us all memories to last a lifetime over his eight seasons at the club, with his celebrations to no doubt outlive his stay!

In an ode to Firmino, it’s apt that we see if you can name every club he has notched an assist against in his Liverpool career as of his 353rd appearance. Good luck!

You have 6 minutes…

* Stats via LFChistory.net.

Finished that? Try these!