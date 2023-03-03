With his contract expiring this summer, Roberto Firmino is now said to have informed Jurgen Klopp that he will be leaving Liverpool.

After eight years at the club, it had previously been reported that the Brazilian had held “positive” talks with the Reds regarding a renewal.

But according to Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg, a reliable source of transfer news and a journalist with links to Firmino’s agency, the forward has now decided to leave the club.

Firmino is said to have informed Klopp of his decision on Friday after “a good talk” with the Liverpool boss.

? Excl. News #Firmino: He will LEAVE Liverpool after 8 years! It’s decided! The player has informed #Klopp personally & today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in summer. ??????? with #LFC so far! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/zaeGV2ThzY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2023

Klopp has previously made clear that he wanted Firmino to extend his contract with the Reds, outlining earlier in the year that he felt the January arrival of Cody Gakpo would have no impact on the future of Liverpool’s No. 9.

But with no new contract agreed, it seems Firmino has taken the decision to move on, with links to clubs in the Middle East and in Italy in recent months.

How Firmino’s departure will impact Liverpool’s transfer business this summer remains to be seen, with Klopp admitting that “changes” are on the horizon at the end of the season.

The priority will be new midfielders, with some believing at least one new centre-back will be added to the ranks, but Klopp may feel an additional attacker is needed if Firmino is to move on.