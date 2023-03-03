★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino kisses the trophy as he celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“A Liverpool legend” – Fans react to “very sad” news of Roberto Firmino’s departure

After news emerged that Roberto Firmino had decided to leave Liverpool, fans were paying their tributes to Bobby on social media on Friday.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Firmino informed Klopp of his decision to leave on Friday.

It had previously been reported that the Liverpool No. 9 had held “positive” talks regarding a renewal, with Klopp making clear that he wanted him to stay.

But with the Brazilian now expected to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season, some Liverpool fans have been left heartbroken by the news that Firmino looks set to move on.

 

A Liverpool legend

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker kiss the trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra time. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Having won everything there is to win with Liverpool since his arrival in 2015, not many people would argue that Bobby will go down a Liverpool legend.






 

Sad, but the right time to go

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At a time when it’s clear that Liverpool need to make major changes to their playing squad at the end of the season, some believe now is the best time for Firmino to pursue a new challenge.





 

Thanks for the memories, Bobby

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates on the podium during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where to start with the memories? The song, the no-look finishes, the celebrations. Bobby Firmino, you really will be missed.






Firmino is believed to have been keen on making sure he informed Klopp of his decision to move on in person, with Plettenberg saying “a good talk” was held between the pair on Friday.

There will be no goodbyes just yet, with Firmino still having an important role to play between now and the end of the season.

But when the day does come to say goodbye, it sure will be emotional.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks