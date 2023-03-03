After news emerged that Roberto Firmino had decided to leave Liverpool, fans were paying their tributes to Bobby on social media on Friday.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Firmino informed Klopp of his decision to leave on Friday.

It had previously been reported that the Liverpool No. 9 had held “positive” talks regarding a renewal, with Klopp making clear that he wanted him to stay.

But with the Brazilian now expected to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season, some Liverpool fans have been left heartbroken by the news that Firmino looks set to move on.

A Liverpool legend

Having won everything there is to win with Liverpool since his arrival in 2015, not many people would argue that Bobby will go down a Liverpool legend.

In so many ways Bobby Firmino has been the heart and soul of #LFC identity under Klopp. So understated, and made all those around him great. An absolute legend and one of my fave players of all time. Will be gutted to see him go but it’s time to build a new era. — Si Steers (@sisteers) March 3, 2023





Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool a club legend. The embodiment of Jürgen Klopp's team and one of the best Liverpool teams of all time. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 3, 2023





My favourite player of the entire Jurgen Klopp era. He's well past his best, but I'm still absolutely gutted and wish he'd stayed on. A Liverpool legend – at his peak, one of the most brilliant unique attackers you'll see. https://t.co/A2zveYjnN0 — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 3, 2023





Gutted, probably my fav Liverpool player of all time. Provided so much entertainment, flair and just great memories, will be sad to see him go. Leaves the club as a legend, Bobby Firmino. Si Señor ??? pic.twitter.com/YG9tVNLwkp — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) March 3, 2023





At his peak Roberto Firmino was everyone’s favourite Liverpool player. Don’t blame him for choosing to leave now but will be sad to see him go. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) March 3, 2023





Roberto Firmino has long been my favourite Liverpool player. Unselfish as they come, a legend. Will be a sad day when he wears the kit for the last time. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) March 3, 2023

Sad, but the right time to go

At a time when it’s clear that Liverpool need to make major changes to their playing squad at the end of the season, some believe now is the best time for Firmino to pursue a new challenge.





Be very sad to see Firmino go but I think it's the right thing to do, assuming it's true. What a fantastic, skilful and intelligent footballer. And still underrated outside of LFC, I think. Been a joy to watch him. — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) March 3, 2023





Can't say this disappoints me too much. Been absolutely brilliant for us but showed signs of a decline and not really sure what we'd get out of him next season. https://t.co/DjL9melYeP — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) March 3, 2023





Our number 9 leaving. An absolute, stone cold club legend and a talisman of the greatest LFC era of my adult life.

With 3 options to play central striker it's probably the right call all round, but the place won't be the same without him, going to miss our mad Brazilian Bobby. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) March 3, 2023





Gutted that Bobby is leaving and I'll miss his genius. That being said I truly believe that Gakpo is the heir apparent and our forward line is gonna be amazing next season when everyone is fit and bedded in. — Chris Pajak (@mrbloodred) March 3, 2023

Thanks for the memories, Bobby

Where to start with the memories? The song, the no-look finishes, the celebrations. Bobby Firmino, you really will be missed.





"There's something that the Kop wants you to know…" Outside the Allianz after Liverpool beat Bayern 3-1 in 2019. Bobby Firmino ??pic.twitter.com/0E0nwzLTV6 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 3, 2023









Stop that Firmino. pic.twitter.com/vBgLHRjo14 — Stop That Liverpool (@StopThatLFC) March 3, 2023









Say it ain’t so ? pic.twitter.com/adcl9Eop7p — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 3, 2023

Firmino is believed to have been keen on making sure he informed Klopp of his decision to move on in person, with Plettenberg saying “a good talk” was held between the pair on Friday.

There will be no goodbyes just yet, with Firmino still having an important role to play between now and the end of the season.

But when the day does come to say goodbye, it sure will be emotional.