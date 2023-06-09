QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s 10 World Cup winners?

A number of Liverpool players have lifted the biggest prize in football during their careers, but how many of them can you get?

Twenty-two World Cups have taken place since its inception in 1930, with eight different nations getting their hands on the trophy during that time.

The signing of a certain Argentine midfielder means that the Reds have now had 10 World Cup winners in the ranks throughout the club’s history.

Ibrahima Konate‘s France fell at the final hurdle in Qatar, meaning that the defender wasn’t able to add his name to the exclusive list during the first-ever winter iteration of the tournament.

The defeat came at the hands of Liverpool’s newest recruit, who we’re sure you’re familiar with, but we want to see which of the names you can pick out under the pressure of the clock.

See how many World Cup winners you can correctly identify from the list below. Good luck!

You have 5 minutes and 10 chances to correctly choose!