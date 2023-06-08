Alexis Mac Allister will be a dream for Jurgen Klopp, with the new Liverpool signing describing himself as a “team player” who can “do it everywhere.”

The club have officially confirmed the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton, with the fee undisclosed but reported by the Times‘ Paul Joyce as £35 million.

It resembles a bargain for Liverpool, as they bring in a World Cup winner, and the 24-year-old is able to take up a variety of roles under Klopp.

Used in deep, central and advanced midfield positions at Brighton, as well as on the left and right of midfield and even up front, Mac Allister’s versatility will be key.

“Well, I’ve played almost in every position,” he told LFCTV.

“I think the managers who work with me know I can do it everywhere that they need me.

“As a player, I’m a player who tries to play as simple as possible, to help my team-mates defensively or attacking, and that’s the most important thing.

“I’m a team player and I will try to bring that to this club.”

While Mac Allister swaps Brighton for Liverpool and James Milner heads the other way as a free agent, though, the new No. 10 is not expected to take his place as utility man.

Instead, the Argentine will be a key starter, and as he continued his interview, he revealed his thirst for more silverware.

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies,” he continued.

“I think this club will help me to do that. That’s the aim, and when you are at a big club like this one, you have to win trophies. That’s what I want.”

Mac Allister added: “It doesn’t matter which one.

“Of course, every player wants to win the Champions League and the Premier League, but I will do my best to help the team and try to win every trophy.”

The prospect of working under Klopp is believed to have been crucial to Mac Allister choosing Liverpool over other clubs, and he described the manager as a “very nice guy.”

“You can see how the players respect him,” he said.

“Of course, he’s one of the best managers in the world, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

That extends to the fans, too, with Mac Allister hoping to reward their support.

“I’m sure this team will give everything to win trophies and make them happy. That’s the most important thing,” the midfielder explained.

“I hope they stick behind me and behind the team. I know they will do it.

“It’s a pleasure to be here at this club, and I will do my best every single day.”