Liverpool FC have added a World Cup winner to their ranks, signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for their first deal of the summer.

The Reds have got their man, luring the Argentine from the south coast to Merseyside for his fourth season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old arrives after four years and 112 appearances for the Seagulls, during which time he helped Argentina lift the World Cup in 2022.

He is now the 10th different Red to have lifted the World Cup trophy and immediately improves Liverpool’s midfield options, which is the primary focus during the summer window.

Mac Allister arrives after the club triggered a release clause, reported to be as low as £35 million, signing a long-term contract at Anfield that’s understood to be until 2028.

He will wear the No. 10 shirt at Anfield, last occupied by Sadio Mane.

A versatile midfielder, the Argentine is a perfect fit for the 3-2-5 system that Liverpool utilised for their end of season upturn and a player who naturally finds gaps between opposition lines.

Mac Allister is a playmaker who is adept at evading pressure from the opposition and thrusting his team forward, a natural No. 10 who will continue to reach new heights at Anfield.

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that,” he told the club’s official website.

“That’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”

He will be ready to feature prominently in Liverpool’s pre-season, joining up with the squad with the rest of the internationals on July 11 – ahead of trips to Germany and Singapore.

Mac Allister will become the seventh Argentine to play for Liverpool.

