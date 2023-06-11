Ian Rush is Liverpool’s record goalscorer with an astonishing 346 goals, a tally that will surely never be eclipsed.

And we want to see if you can name the 59 different clubs Rush scored against on his way to the astonishing tally – we’ve made sure to give you plenty of time to do so.

Rush amassed his record goal tally in 660 appearances over two different spells at Anfield, wreaking havoc across the UK and the continent and setting a record that will never be broken.

There are more familiar clubs than others in this list, so you will need to get your thinking cap on!

Just remember Rush played for the Reds between 1980 and 1996, and that means a few clubs from outside of England are included in the list – he made sure everyone received equal treatment.

Good luck!

59 clubs in 12 minutes…GO!

