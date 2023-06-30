Pre-season seems to come around quicker every year and we want to see if you can remember the 37 players who featured last summer for Jurgen Klopp.

After coming within two victories of a historic quadruple, there was optimism aplenty for what could be in store throughout 2022/23, even if the exhaustion of what we’d experienced still lingered.

We know how much important Klopp places on getting the summer right and in hindsight, he realised that was not the case after jetting off to Asia straight away.

The Reds played a game in Thailand and Singapore before returning to Europe to play a further four fixtures, which included two in the space of 24 hours.

Man United, Crystal Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg made up the six pre-season fixtures, with the manager using 37 different players throughout.

Five would go on to spend at least half a season on loan in 2022/23, and do not forget there were a number of academy players called upon throughout the summer.

So, how quick can you name the 37 players who made an appearance in any of the abovementioned pre-season fixtures?

We have given you a couple of clues to help out. Good luck!

37 Reds in 5 minutes…GO!

