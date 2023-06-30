★ PREMIUM
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (L) and Darwin Núñez (R) applaud the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
QUIZ – Can you name every Liverpool player to feature in 2022 pre-season?

Pre-season seems to come around quicker every year and we want to see if you can remember the 37 players who featured last summer for Jurgen Klopp.

After coming within two victories of a historic quadruple, there was optimism aplenty for what could be in store throughout 2022/23, even if the exhaustion of what we’d experienced still lingered.

We know how much important Klopp places on getting the summer right and in hindsight, he realised that was not the case after jetting off to Asia straight away.

The Reds played a game in Thailand and Singapore before returning to Europe to play a further four fixtures, which included two in the space of 24 hours.

Man United, Crystal Palace, Leipzig, Salzburg, Man City and Strasbourg made up the six pre-season fixtures, with the manager using 37 different players throughout.

Five would go on to spend at least half a season on loan in 2022/23, and do not forget there were a number of academy players called upon throughout the summer.

So, how quick can you name the 37 players who made an appearance in any of the abovementioned pre-season fixtures?

We have given you a couple of clues to help out. Good luck!

37 Reds in 5 minutes…GO!

Finished that? Try these!

