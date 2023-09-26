Liverpool have a proud history in the League Cup with seven different captains having lifted the trophy. Can you name them all?

Over the years, the competition has had several names and, from the Milk Cup to the Carabao, Liverpool have been more successful than any other club.

With nine overall victories, the Reds have won it more than any other club and, in that time, seven different players have captained the team to the trophy.

We thought, with Virgil van Dijk looking to become the eighth skipper to do so, we would test your knowledge on Liverpool’s League Cup-winning captains.

We’ve given a good clue as to who was the most recent with the choice of photo for this page!

3 minutes on the clock, off you go!

7 League Cup-winning captains in 3 minutes!

