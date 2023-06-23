As one of Europe’s top teams, Liverpool’s players often compete for their nations at international football too.
With so many internationals playing for Liverpool, we wanted to test your knowledge of their World Cup experiences.
This quiz covers the last five editions of the tournament: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.
Each of these players has made at least one appearance in one, two or three of those competitions.
All of these players played in the World Cup while they were contracted to Liverpool.
We’ve not given you long for this one, but there are some clues to help along the way!.
Good luck!
33 players in 6 minutes!
* Stats via LFCHistory.net
