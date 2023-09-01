Liverpool aren’t typically associated with doing late business in the transfer window, but how many of the club’s deadline day buys can you remember?

The Reds’ quest for summer reinforcement looks set to go right to the wire, with fans calling for further incoming to the midfield additions already made this summer.

Liverpool did make a last-gasp loan signing 12 months ago in an attempt to rectify shortcomings in the middle of the park, but it was an ultimately unsuccessful deal for all parties.

Deadline day drama isn’t usually something Liverpool fans get the chance to participate in, but there is hope that things may be different on this occasion with work still required.

The summer transfer window was introduced ahead of the 2002/03 season, with Liverpool having made 10 deadline day purchases in that time.

We want to know many of those you can recall and we’re giving you five minutes on the clock to try and get them all.

Good luck!

10 deadline day signings in 5 minutes!

