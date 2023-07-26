★ PREMIUM
Kenny Dalglish, Bob Paisley - archive-181209-3 New Liverpool signing Kenny Dalglish admires the silverware in the club's trophy room with manager Bob Paisley. 1977
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name all 25 Liverpool players signed by Bob Paisley?

It was 49 years ago that Bob Paisley took charge of Liverpool FC, the start of a new era of success and one that would write his name into legend, but do you know the Reds he signed?

Paisley may have been a reluctant successor when it came to taking over from Bill Shankly, but his humble genius spoke volumes throughout his nine years at the helm.

The great man won six First Division titles, three European Cups, one UEFA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, three League Cups and six Charity Shields in his nine seasons as manager.

Quite the collection!

From 1974 to 1983, Paisley signed 25 players and we want to see if you can correctly name them all!

6 minutes to name the 25 transfers!

* Information via LFCHistory.net

