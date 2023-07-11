QUIZ – Name Liverpool’s pre-season opponents over the last 5 summers

Liverpool have always sought after a full pre-season schedule under Jurgen Klopp, with a number of friendlies scheduled – but can you name every summer opponent since 2018?

Pre-season is a valuable time for Klopp and his coaches to work closely with his squad on the training pitch, a luxury he is not always afford with games coming quick and fast.

In 2023, there are five pre-season friendlies scheduled which will be played in Germany, Singapore and England.

Karlsruher (July 19), Greuther Furth (July 24), Leicester (July 30), Bayern Munich (Aug 2) and Darmstadt (Aug 7) all await the Reds as they prepare for the campaign ahead.

In this quiz, though, we want to test your memory and see if you can recall the opponents from the last five pre-seasons – we’ve given you the club’s country of origin to help you out.

There are 26 different clubs and seven different countries represented and you have six minutes on the clock to name them all.

Good luck!

Can you name all 26 clubs?

Finished that? Try these!