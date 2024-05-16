As Jurgen Klopp‘s time in charge at Liverpool comes to a close, we want to test you on how well you remember his career at Anfield – think you can get all 10 questions right?
The end of an era is upon us, with Klopp leaving the club after nearly nine years of incredible moments and memories.
He arrived as the ‘Normal One’ and leaves as a Liverpool legend, embodying all the club stands for and returning much-needed success to our trophy cabinets.
To decide on his own steam that this season was to be his last speaks volumes of what he has accomplished at this club, and it will be odd to see another man in his seat next season.
How we are at this point already is hard to comprehend, Klopp’s unveiling on October 8, 2015, does not feel that long ago.
We hope you’ve savoured every moment under Jurgen, enough that you can correctly answer all 10 of our questions below!
10 questions in 5 minutes…GO!
Finished that one? Try these!
- Name the 46 players Steven Gerrard assisted at Liverpool!
- Who said that? Match the iconic quote to a Liverpool great
- Name Liverpool’s 6 Premier League No. 8s before Szoboszlai
- Name every club Ian Rush scored record 346 Liverpool goals against!
- Name all 22 Liverpool players to feature in first-ever Europa League
- Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers
Fan Comments