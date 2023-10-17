Liverpool have had some legendary players and managers down the years, and many have come out with some brilliant quotes. We’re asking you to name who said that!

Bill Shankly is the obvious speaker that springs to mind in Liverpool’s history. The Scot could have thousands in the palm of his hands at once.

His speeches were often inspirational, in victory and defeat, and he was followed by the quieter Bob Paisley. Bob was more succesful but less of a figurehead.

Later on, Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish led in different ways, both having long-lasting effects on Liverpool FC.

We’ve put together a list of (mostly) iconic quotes from Liverpool’s history and present for you to put a name to.

Good luck!

13 speakers in 10 minutes, go!

