Steven Gerrard knew how to strike a ball, but he also knew how to lay it on a silver platter for his teammates, but who did he assist at Liverpool?

The former captain finished his Liverpool career with 145 assists alongside his 186 goals, a player who both saw the pass and had an eye for goal.

Gerrard’s 145 assists were for 46 different teammates, but his top five may surprise you!

Just keep in mind that Stevie had a deadly delivery from set-pieces and provided an assist every season from 1999/00 to 2014/15.

We’ve you a few hints to help you out, that includes the number of assists Gerrard supplied to his 46 different teammates and the total number of goals they scored in their Liverpool career.

You have 12 minutes on the clock to correctly name all 46. Good luck!

46 names in 12 minutes…GO!

* Stats via LFCHistory.net

