The pre-seasons are flying by and we want to see how your memory is holding up by quizzing you on which Liverpool players were involved in games last summer!

The summer of 2023 proved a significant one for the Reds, with key figures replaced by exciting young talent to give Jurgen Klopp a team he coined ‘Liverpool 2.0’.

He took his side to Germany and Singapore to prepare for 2023/24, with four friendlies played out before Liverpool returned to the UK to host their final fixture at Preston.

Karlsruher SC, Greuther Furth, Leicester, Bayern Munich and Darmstadt 98 were the opponents, and the manager used 29 different players throughout.

And that is what we are quizzing you on, the Reds who made an appearance during any one of the five pre-season friendlies last summer.

We’ve given you a few clues to assist, but the rest is up to you! Good luck.

29 players to name in 6 minutes…GO!

