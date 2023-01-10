Rafa Benitez spent six years in charge at Liverpool, guiding the club to an FA Cup and Champions League crown while using a total of 83 players throughout his tenure.

It’s been nearly 13 years since Benitez walked through the exit door at Anfield, ending a spell that saw Liverpool come agonisingly close to ending their long wait for a league title.

While that was not to be, the Spaniard did deliver European Cup No. 5 on a magical night in Istanbul and remains well thought of on Merseyside, at least the red half!

Throughout his time in charge, Benitez used 83 different players across all competitions and we want to see if you can correctly name all of them.

This one is going to require you to dig deep into the recesses of your mind! Good luck…

You have 12 minutes!

*Stats from transfermarkt.co.uk

Finished that? Try these!