Over nine seasons at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp used 120 different players, here we’re asking you to name his 40 most-used – and you only have five minutes to do it!

It was quite the ride under the German’s tutelage, and it is still hard to comprehend that it is all over – we’d go back and do it all again in a heartbeat!

One thing he was not afraid to do during his time at Anfield was to give players a chance, irrespective of their age, but here we want to see if you can correctly name the 40 Reds he used the most during his tenure.

You have a long list to choose from, and you may be surprised by the placement of some of the names on the list! In a way, it is like a walk down memory lane.

We have given you a couple of hints to assist, but the rest is up to you to solve before the five minutes are up. Good luck!

40 names in 5 minutes, can you do it?

