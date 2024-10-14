QUIZ: The history of Liverpool FC – from origins to silverware!

As a football club with origins more than 130 years ago, there is a lot of illustrious history throughout the decades – and we want to test your knowledge!

Whether by birth, socialisation or a myriad of other factors, the path to becoming a Liverpool supporter is a road well travelled.

We have been spoilt with world-class players and countless trophies to celebrate, though the decade of your birth may have a significant part to play in how many trophy lifts you’ve witnessed!

It wouldn’t be possible without the ones who laid the foundations more than 130 years ago, though, and here we’re out to test your knowledge on the history of Liverpool FC.

Good luck!

You have 7 minutes on the clock for 12 minutes…

Finished that? Try some of these!