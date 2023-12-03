★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

HUNDREDS OF GIFT IDEAS!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (R) and Fulham's Harry Wilson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Fulham – Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this afternoon looking to keep up their perfect home record this season against Fulham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Doak, Gakpo

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Lukic, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinicius

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023