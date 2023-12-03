Liverpool are back in Premier League action this afternoon looking to keep up their perfect home record this season against Fulham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Doak, Gakpo

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Lukic, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Vinicius

